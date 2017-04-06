MTV Puts Movie and TV Stars Head to Head in New Awards Format

MTV is shaking things up this year by adding TV to its movie award categories.

Instead of putting different movies up against one another in a variety of categories, the network has decided to now add in popular TV shows.

Got to admit it, this is an ingenious idea by MTV, putting actors from both screens up against each other for the chance to win the Golden Popcorn.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture and fueling our audience’s passion points,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1 and Logo. “We are thrilled to have Adam Devine as our master of ceremonies for the new MTV Movie and TV Awards where we honor the best stories, actors, and characters our audience loves.”

In addition to the shake up is five new categories, including Best American Story, Best Fight Against the System (formerly Best Fight), Tearjerker, Best Host, and Best Reality Competition.

The host of the show is comedian Adam Devine (seen in the photo below), and it’s scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 8 PM EST.