Rick Ross Tries New Foods With Dr. Oz On Facebook Live

Yesterday, Rick Ross taped an episode of ‘Dr. Oz’ that is set to air today (April 6). Afer the taping the two went on Facebook Live and played a game Dr. Oz called ‘Rather You Than Me’. The way it works is Dr. Oz introduced Ross to different foods and Ross could pass on tasting the food by saying “Rather You Than Me.”

During the video, Oz introduces Ross to prickly pear, star fruit, popcorn with nutritional yeast and macadamia nuts. So which one of them did Ross eat and which did he pass on? Watch below.