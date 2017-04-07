Adidas to Mass Produce a Pair of 3D Printed Sneakers

The Futurecraft 4D will only get 100,000 shoes and is expected to be done by end of 2018.

Adidas has outdone themselves with this latest creation. The company is putting together a shoe that will utilize today’s modern day technology with 3D printing. The Futurecraft 4D will have mid-sole created using a process known as Continuous Liquid Interface Production.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, it’s a process that pulls a design out of a vat of liquid polymer resin, shaping it using ultraviolet light. The method is brought to life by a company named Carbon.

The company made some bold claims saying their method is faster and more adaptable than traditional additive printing, potentially making mass-production 3D printing a reality. In addition, Carbon claims their materials will hold up better compared to traditional molded plastics.

If you’re looking to grab you a pair of these cutting-edge kicks, then don’t hold your breath, they’re only going to be 5,000 pairs slated to drop later this year. We’ll keep you posted on price when it becomes known.

Source: The Verge; Reuters