Wizkid Drops ‘Come Closer’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Drake and Wizkid released a sexy new video for their song “Come Closer.” Though Drake doesn’t appear in the clip, Wizkid holds down the fort with a bevy of dancers and models while navigating intimacy and fame.

The afrobeat star gets very close to the dancers (clad in tribal paint and slinky costumes) while standing on boxes and various inventive backdrops—including a live zebra.

Watch the new video for “Come Closer” here: