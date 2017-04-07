Wizkid Drops ‘Come Closer’ Video

By Hayden Wright
Drake and Wizkid released a sexy new video for their song “Come Closer.” Though Drake doesn’t appear in the clip, Wizkid holds down the fort with a bevy of dancers and models while navigating intimacy and fame.
Related: Drake and Wizkid Drop ‘Come Closer’: Listen
The afrobeat star gets very close to the dancers (clad in tribal paint and slinky costumes) while standing on boxes and various inventive backdrops—including a live zebra.
Watch the new video for “Come Closer” here:
Comments are closed.