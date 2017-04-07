THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

‘Empire’ Actor Morocco Omari Charged for Domestic Battery

April 7, 2017 1:37 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: empire

You may not recognize his name, but you would definitely recognize his face from Empire.  He recently joined the cast as Lucious Lyon’s half-brother, who happens to be in the FBI and working on a case against him.

According to a police report, officers were called to a Chicago’s South Side by a 24-year-old woman who identified herself as Omari’s girlfriend. She told the officers that Omari pushed her to the ground several times, causing scratches on her neck and chest during an argument. The police report also notes that the victim had a visible bruise on her neck.

He was arrested Wednesday and released with an expected court date of April 20th.

source: vlad

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live