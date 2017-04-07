‘Empire’ Actor Morocco Omari Charged for Domestic Battery

You may not recognize his name, but you would definitely recognize his face from Empire. He recently joined the cast as Lucious Lyon’s half-brother, who happens to be in the FBI and working on a case against him.

According to a police report, officers were called to a Chicago’s South Side by a 24-year-old woman who identified herself as Omari’s girlfriend. She told the officers that Omari pushed her to the ground several times, causing scratches on her neck and chest during an argument. The police report also notes that the victim had a visible bruise on her neck.

He was arrested Wednesday and released with an expected court date of April 20th.

source: vlad