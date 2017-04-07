THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Remy Ma Takes Shots at Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live

April 7, 2017 12:24 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Remy Ma

Not too long ago Remy said she was done with her feud with Nicki Minaj.  Well yesterday she was on Instagram live and the trolls comments provoked some very strong feelings out of Remy.  She talked about her money, talked about her writing her own rhymes and had something slick to say about Nicki’s rapist brother.  Check it out below.

