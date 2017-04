Desiigner calls up Jenny Boom Boom and the Hot Afternoon Show while out on the “Outlet Tour.” Desiigner talks the excitement behind heading his first big tour and how much the fans have been turning up crazy every stop. Desiigner also dropped two new records called “Thank God I Got It and “Up” these are two records that will be on his debut album dropping soon. Desiigner talks about the success of his records and new music with Kanye West. Check out the dope interview below.