Wale Announces ‘Shine’ Release Date, Cover Art, Tracklist Plus New Single

Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of ‘Shine’ and now they finally have an exact date. Wale announced that ‘Shine’ will finally be released on May 5 and the tracklist includes features from Lil Wayne, J Balvin, G-Eazy and Major Lazer.

He keeps it fairly simple with the cover art, a baby’s hand holding the world with a colorful background. He has been busy and even just released a new single from the album. Listen to ‘Fish N Grits’ featuring Travis Scott here.

1. “Thank God”

2. “Running Back” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Scarface Rozay Gotti”

4. “My Love” (Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa)

5. “Fashion Week” (Feat. G-Eazy)

6. “Colombia Heights” (Te Llamo) [Feat. J Balvin]

7. “CC White”

8. “Mathematics”

9. “Fish n Grits” (Feat. Travis Scott)

10. “Fine Girl” (Feat. Davido & Olamide)

11. “Heaven on Earth” (Feat. Chris Brown)

12. “My PYT”

13. “DNA”

14. “Smile” (feat. Phil Adé & Zyla Moon)