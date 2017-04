Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ about Tupac Shakur. In the new trailer, Demetrius Shipp who plays Tupac is heard and then seen giving advice to the Notorious B.I.G., played by Jamal ‘Gravy’ Woodlard. in the clip, Tupac is seen giving Biggie advice about the music industry. The clips also shows Tupac in different types of situations including hi childhood, being in jail and up until the moment, he is killed. Watch below.