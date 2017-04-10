THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

ASAP Rocky Teams with Guess Originals in “Ice Cream and Cotton Candy” Collab

April 10, 2017 9:02 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: ASAP Rocky, Guess Originals

A$AP Rocky and Guess Originals is dropping something crazy for the Spring and Summer. Come take a look!

The Harlem, NY rapper is widely-known for his unique fashion sense. So joining Guess Originals is a brilliant move seeing how Rocky loves that vintage look. This upcoming Ice Cream and Cotton Candy line will be exactly that. It screams vintage 90’s.

There’s something for both the men and women as there will be numerous pieces set to be available to choose from. Buyers can expect to see some pleasant spring/summer pastels in all clothing selections, including farmers, striped and co-branded t-shirts, along with striped and cropped versions for the ladies (something Young Thug would approve).

The collection will launch in select Guess retailers May 2. So mark your calendars! In the meantime, check out some of the collection below.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live