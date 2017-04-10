ASAP Rocky Teams with Guess Originals in “Ice Cream and Cotton Candy” Collab

A$AP Rocky and Guess Originals is dropping something crazy for the Spring and Summer. Come take a look!

The Harlem, NY rapper is widely-known for his unique fashion sense. So joining Guess Originals is a brilliant move seeing how Rocky loves that vintage look. This upcoming Ice Cream and Cotton Candy line will be exactly that. It screams vintage 90’s.

There’s something for both the men and women as there will be numerous pieces set to be available to choose from. Buyers can expect to see some pleasant spring/summer pastels in all clothing selections, including farmers, striped and co-branded t-shirts, along with striped and cropped versions for the ladies (something Young Thug would approve).

The collection will launch in select Guess retailers May 2. So mark your calendars! In the meantime, check out some of the collection below.