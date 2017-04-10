Is Janet Jackson Headed for Divorce?

Janet Jackson confirmed that she and her now estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana have split. The reports say that Janet is fed up with his controlling ways.

Sources say her husband dictated her appearance and the way she performed at concerts. His demands allegedly led to her “toning down her 2014 concert tour — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.”

Now it could be said, how did she stay in this relationship after she learned who she was really dealing with.

According to TMZ, there may have been a half a billion reasons why Janet waited to pull the plug on her marriage. Their prenup allegedly entitles Janet to half of her husband fortune after 5 years of marriage. The split happened after 5 years and 2 months of marriage. Do you think Janet knew all along this marriage wouldn’t work?