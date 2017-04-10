THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Is Janet Jackson Headed for Divorce?

April 10, 2017 11:02 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson confirmed that she and her now estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana have split.  The reports say that Janet is fed up with his controlling ways.

Sources say her husband dictated her appearance and the way she performed at concerts. His demands allegedly led to her “toning down her 2014 concert tour — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.”

Now it could be said, how did she stay in this relationship after she learned who she was really dealing with.

According to TMZ, there may have been a half a billion reasons why Janet waited to pull the plug on her marriage.   Their prenup allegedly entitles Janet to half of her husband fortune after 5 years of marriage.  The split happened after 5 years and 2 months of marriage.  Do you think Janet knew all along this marriage wouldn’t work?

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live