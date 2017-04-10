THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Kid Ink Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – ‘F With U’

April 10, 2017 6:58 AM By Melissa Lopez

Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign put their own spin on Tamia’s ‘So Into You’ in their new track ‘F With U’. Listen below.

 

 

