THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Kid Ink Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – ‘F With U’
April 10, 2017 6:58 AMBy Melissa Lopez
(Photo: Estevan Oriol/ RCA Records)
Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign put their own spin on Tamia’s ‘So Into You’ in their new track ‘F With U’. Listen below.
Melissa Lopez
INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937
Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...