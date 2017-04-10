Kid Ink Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – ‘F With U’

Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign put their own spin on Tamia’s ‘So Into You’ in their new track ‘F With U’. Listen below.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...