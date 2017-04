Mack Wilds spent the last few years focusing on his acting career, now he’s back to the music. He just released his sophomore album ‘AfterHours’ which features 12 tracks and a feature from Wale. Check out the tracklist below and \ listen here.

1. “Intro”

2. “Bonnie and Clyde” Feat. Wale

3. “Obsession”

4. “Senses” Feat. Tink

5. “Vibes” Feat. Cam Wallace

6. “Stolen Gold”

7. “Couldthisbelove?”

8. “Stingy”

9. “Go Crazy”

10. “Explore”

11. “Choose”

12. “Crash”