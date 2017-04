On a recent episode of “Hip Hop Squares” Remy was a celebrity guest. Her task was to complete lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda. After she had a couple jokes, she did end up admitting to be a Nicki fan and recited the lyrics. Keep in mind, the episode is recorded months before it airs. Check out the clip below.

