WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Rick Ross

April 10, 2017 4:59 PM By Jenny Boom Boom
Image courtesy Live Nation

Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday June 16th, Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci will perform live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 14th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7 BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew, AND Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Rick Ross

w/ special guest YFN Lucci

Friday June 16   8pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $180 LIMITED VIP, $95, $85, $45

Tickets On Sale Friday April 14 10am

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com, Box Office, or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all ticket prices / dates & time subject to change

