Win Tickets To ‘Back 2 the 80s’ ft. Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick & More

April 10, 2017 3:01 AM By DJ Bigg Mann

‘Back 2 the 80s’ is coming to The Bushnell this April, and we want you to see the show.

On April 14th, Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Jalile & Ecstasy of Whodini, Chubb Rock, Al B Sure, Hi Five, Force MDs, and Cherrelle will perform live for the ‘Back 2 the 80s’ concert at The Bushnell in Hartford.

Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show… PLUS, all winners will have the chance to win a Blue Tooth Boombox!!

