THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Win Tickets To See Travis Scott

April 10, 2017 9:43 AM By DJ Buck

Travis Scott is coming to the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater this April, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Thursday April 27, 2017, Travis Scott Presents “Birds Eye View” Tour will hit the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from DJ Buck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live