Kendrick Lamar Reveals Album Title, Cover Art & Tracklist

Fans have been patiently waiting for Kendrick Lamar to release his next album, after being disappointed that his album would not be released on April 7 but on the 14th. Early this morning Kendrick revealed his album would be called ‘DAMN.’

He also revealed there would be 14 tracks and it looks like the only features on the album are Rihanna and U2. Check it out below.

1. BLOOD

2. DNA

3. YAH

4. ELEMENT

5. FEEL

6. LOYALTY FT. RIHANNA

7. PRIDE

8. HUMBLE

9. LUST

10. LOVE

11. XXX FT. U2

12. FEAR

13. GOD

14. DUCKWORTH