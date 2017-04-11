THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own Spinoff Show

April 11, 2017 8:38 AM By Melissa Lopez

Kylie Jenner is going solo. It was announced yesterday that Kylie Jenner would be getting her own spinoff show that will document her professional and personal life. The show called, Life of Kylie, is expected to begin airing this summer. The show is expected to be eight half-hour episodes and will let fans get a closer look at her life as she “navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.”

