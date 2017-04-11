THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Wale Feat. G-Eazy – ‘Fashion Week’
April 11, 2017 7:56 AMBy Melissa Lopez
Source: YouTube Video Screenshot
Wale and G-Eazy show off their style in their new video ‘Fashion Week.’
Melissa Lopez
INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937
Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...