What Happened When Remy Ma Was Asked To Finish A Nicki Minaj Lyric?

Remy Ma was on an episode of ‘Hip Hop Squares’ that was filmed last year, and it’s clear things were already not so good between the two. Remy was asked to complete a lyric from Nicki’s 2014 hit ‘Anaconda.’ The lyrics stars “Put his butt to sleep ____,” Remy responded by saying, “You know what I’m kinda thinking that she was would have said something about her butt, because that’s always like the every other two bars.”

Everyone immodestly pointed on the hint of shade coming from Remy. Remy continued on saying.”I’m actually a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all her lyrics. And her next line is ‘Now I’m eating some tacos.'” The correct lyrics is, “Now he’s calling me NyQuil.”

The episode just aired this week but it was actually filmed months ago before the beef heated all the way. Sounds like this beef has been brewing for some time. Watch the clip below.