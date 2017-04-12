Chance the Rapper to Host Birthday Bash for Charity

By Abby Hassler

Chance the Rapper is turning 24 years old and plans to celebrate the occasion in his own unique way. The rapper will host a birthday bash at Chicago’s Studio Paris Nightclub April 16, with festivities beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Dubbed, “Chance the Birthday,” all ticket proceeds go to benefit SocialWorks, the volunteer organization he co-founded to promote arts, education and community engagement in his hometown.

Related: Chance the Rapper for Mayor?

While the special guests are yet to be announced, tickets are now on sale for anyone interested in celebrating Chance’s birthday and supporting charity.

The general admission tickets are $100 for both men and women, while VIP tables cost $2,000. The VIP ticket comes with 10 general admission tickets, a bottle of champagne and a bottle of premium vodka.

There is also a Premium Seating VIP table for $2,500 that might get attendees even closer to Chance and his friends.