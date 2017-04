TMZ reported that Charlie Murphy died this morning due to complications with Leukemia. Despite chemotherapy, he lost his battle at the young age of 57. Charlie Murphy’s wife Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 from cervical cancer. He’s survived by his 3 children.

Most known for his role on the “Chappelle’s Show”, Murphy was a stand up comic and contributed his to several of his younger brother Eddie Murphy’s movies.