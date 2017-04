Kanye West shared his plans to release a jewelry collection back in September and he has followed through with the help of Jacob the Jeweler. The new collection was first seen on Kim Kardashian during Yeezy Season 4 also at the MTV VMAs. The collection is made up of 12 pieces that are inspired14th-centurytury Florentine art.

The pieces range from $1,500 – $13,000. Check them out on yeezysupply.com and get more details here.