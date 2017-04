The two bring their creativity to another level with this South Park-themed anime video.

Keith Ape first crashed the scene with the trippy acidic hit “IT G MA Remix” that featured some notable names such as A$AP Ferg and Waka Flocka Flame. Well, the South Korean hip-hop artist is back with this quirky release with the help of Ski Mask The Slump God.

The beat flips the South Park theme song in an 180, which goes perfectly with the two artists rap style. Check out “Going Down to Underwater” below.