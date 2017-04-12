Quavo Makes An Amazing Shot

Quavo was a quarterback in high school and clearly, he was a great one. During a break, while shooting for Champion the rapper took the time to show off his accuracy and he made an amazing shot. Quavo threw a football from pretty far away into a basketball hoop.
Quavo Makes An Amazing ShotApril 12, 2017 7:07 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Quavo of Migos attends GQ and Chance The Rapper Celebrate the Grammys in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)