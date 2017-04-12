THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Quavo Makes An Amazing Shot

April 12, 2017 7:07 AM By Melissa Lopez

Quavo was a quarterback in high school and clearly, he was a great one. During a break, while shooting for Champion the rapper took the time to show off his accuracy and he made an amazing shot. Quavo threw a football from pretty far away into a basketball hoop.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live