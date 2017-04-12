THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Snoop Dogg – ‘Promise You This’
April 12, 2017 8:33 AMBy Melissa Lopez
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images
Snoop Dogg meets fans and takes a trip on a private plane in his new video ‘Promise You This’.
Melissa Lopez
INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937
Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...