Tamagotchi Returns for that 90’s Kid Nostalgia Fix

April 12, 2017 8:55 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Tamagotchi

Sorry, only 90’s kids can relate.

If you’re like me and grew up in the 1990’s, then I’m sure you remember this little electronic device known as Tamagotchi – a true blast from the past.

These egg-shaped gadgets are making a return at the perfect time as Easter is right around the corner. Bandai, a parent company, and Japanese toy giant is re-releasing the original edition Tamagotchis.

So for those of us who spent most of our time as kids in class raising and nurturing our digital pets while pissing off our teachers, can now buy these again.

You can cop you one on Amazon Japan for 2,000 Yen ($18 USD).

