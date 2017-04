Living lavish is nothing new under the son for Harlem rapper Vinny Cha$e. Classic Hip-Hop sound mixed with fashion is the only mixture you need for a “Bank Run” according to Cha$e.

Vinny’s new visual for “Bank Run” takes you on a ride threw NYC while he hangs out the car and totes around a bottle of champagne complemented by slick rhymes. Check out the dope video below.