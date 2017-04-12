THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Watch The Official Trailer For ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’
April 12, 2017 8:51 AMBy Melissa Lopez
Source: YouTube Vide Screenshot
The trailer for “War of the Planet of the Apes,’ the third installment of the franchise has arrived. Watch below.
