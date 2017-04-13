Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See Rick Ross

THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

April 13, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Rick Ross

Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this June… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Friday June 16th, Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci will perform live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT. Tickets go on sale Friday April 14th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM ON THURSDAY APRIL 13th, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password BOSS

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10pm Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

Rick Ross

w/ special guest YFN Lucci

Friday June 16   8pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $180 LIMITED VIP, $95, $85, $45

Tickets On Sale Friday April 14 10am

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com, Box Office, or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all ticket prices / dates & time subject to change

