Drake Surprises Crowd with 3-Song Performance at 21 Savage Show

The same day he delivered his vocal cameo to DJ Khaled for his new album 'Grateful.' April 13, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: 21 Savage, Drake

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake is everywhere these days. In March he dropped his new album More Life. He’s been appearing in other artist’s videos and guesting on their tracks. A few days ago, he was at a kids’ bithday party with Rihanna. And yesterday (April 12), he pulled double duty, delivering guest vocals to DJ Khaled for his Grateful album, then rushing to the Wiltern in Los Angeles to perform three songs with 21 Savage.

The ubiquitous rapper started off by joining 21 Savage for his song “Sneakin’,” then he performed two of his own songs, “Fake Love” and “Gyalchester.” It wasn’t long before fan-shot video surfaced on social media.

#Drake makes a surprise guest apperance at @21savage Issa Tour, Los Angeles 🔥🔥 ... ... Follow: @empireaubrih

A post shared by 💯🎥🔥📷🎶 (@___rappers___) on

