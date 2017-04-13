Drake Surprises Crowd with 3-Song Performance at 21 Savage Show

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake is everywhere these days. In March he dropped his new album More Life. He’s been appearing in other artist’s videos and guesting on their tracks. A few days ago, he was at a kids’ bithday party with Rihanna. And yesterday (April 12), he pulled double duty, delivering guest vocals to DJ Khaled for his Grateful album, then rushing to the Wiltern in Los Angeles to perform three songs with 21 Savage.

The ubiquitous rapper started off by joining 21 Savage for his song “Sneakin’,” then he performed two of his own songs, “Fake Love” and “Gyalchester.” It wasn’t long before fan-shot video surfaced on social media.

When @21Savage brings out #Drake during his 'Issa Tour' stop in L.A... The crowd goes WILD! 📷: @shirju A post shared by RnBass (@rnbassmusic) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:11am PDT