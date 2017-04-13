THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Jhene Aiko & The Chainsmokers – ‘ Wake Up Alone’
April 13, 2017 9:02 AMBy Melissa Lopez
(Photo: Isaac Sterling)
Jhene Aiko and The Chainsmokers team up for a new track ‘Wake Up Alone’
Melissa Lopez
INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937
Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...