What Kelly thought was a group of fans coming to support her new book “Whoa, Baby”, turned out to be animal rights activists in disguise.

Last night at a bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ, people came in pretending to be fans and asked for pictures with Kelly. Then they unraveled their anti-fur posters and started chanting that she has blood on her hands.

Kelly kept it classy and didn’t engage in any altercation, but the cops were called and the protesters were ushered out.