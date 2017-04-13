THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

LeBron James Jams Out to Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

April 13, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James

By Abby Hassler

NBA superstar LeBron James cannot get enough of Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated, upcoming album, DAMN. James has been a fan of the “Humble” rapper for while and seems to have snagged an advanced copy of the record, which is set to drop tomorrow (April 14).

Related: Travis Scott Teams with Kendrick Lamar, Quavo

Posting on social media, the basketball star shared videos of himself jamming out to Lamar’s latest tunes. FADER reports a Lamar representative confirmed James was playing music from the upcoming album.

Check out the posts below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live