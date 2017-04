Watch Logic’s latest video Black SpiderMan!

In anticipation of his upcoming album Everybody, Logic has blessed us with positive vibes thanks to his latest single “Black Spiderman.” There are so many things going on in this video, including a stroll through town with a gospel choir and piano player Damian Lemar Hudson along with appearances by Juicy J and Khalid.

If that wasn’t crazy enough, prepare to be wowed by a large dance number at the end of the video. Watch the video below.