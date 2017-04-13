Ludacris Is Producing & Hosting ‘Fear Factor’ Revival On MTV

‘Fear Factor’ is the latest show to get revived. The show will b e but brought back by MYV and is looks like Ludacris will be the host and he will be an executive producer of the show. According to reports, Luda signed a new TV deal with Viacom that will include 12 episodes of the show. The new show will not be quite the same as it was before. This time the show is expected to focus more on fun activities that are said to be a more of a “cathartic tension relief” for the participants. There will be eight contests split into two teams during the hour long shoe.

Get details here.