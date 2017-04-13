THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Ludacris Is Producing & Hosting ‘Fear Factor’ Revival On MTV

April 13, 2017 7:50 AM By Melissa Lopez

‘Fear Factor’ is the latest show to get revived. The show will b e but brought back by MYV and is looks like Ludacris will be the host and he will be an executive producer of the show. According to reports, Luda signed a new TV deal with Viacom that will include 12 episodes of the show. The new show will not be quite the same as it was before. This time the show is expected to focus more on fun activities that are said to be a  more of a “cathartic tension relief” for the participants. There will be eight contests split into two teams during the hour long shoe.

 

Get details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live