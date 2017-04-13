Take A Look At Odell Beckham Jr’s New Tattoo

Odell Beckham Jr just got some new artwork, a huge portrait of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Odell got the new tattoo on his calf. Take a look. How do you like it?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)