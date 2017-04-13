THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Tory Lanez Arrested With Gun and Drug Charges

April 13, 2017 12:37 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Tory Lanez

A routine traffic stop concerning his car’s tags turned into an arrest for Tory Lanez.  He was in South Florida when he was pulled over and the cops discovered his car wasn’t registered, he didn’t have a license or insurance.  They also found a small amount of marijuana and a gun.  Outside of the felony gun charge everything else is misdemeanor.  He’s Canadian so i’m not sure what the implications are there.  But according to TMZ, he was released on $1,000 bond.

