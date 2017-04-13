Watch Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, PnB Rock – “Gang Up” (From Fate of the Furious) Video

Watch video of the second single off the soundtrack of the latest Fast and Furious movie.

The new Fast movie From Fate of the Furious is set to release tomorrow, April 14. So it’s only right that some more heat drops for us to hear and watch. The latest single “Gang Up” features Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PnB Rock.

In the video, you’ll see and empty race track with two red muscle cars racing each other (surely, Thugger had a say with the color of the cars). Anyway, check out the new “Gang Up” video with the link below.

http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhkC1CDLzZlNp259HA