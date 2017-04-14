THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

French Montana and Swae Lee are ‘Unforgettable’ in New Video

April 14, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: FRENCH MONTANA, swae lee

By Robyn Collins

Last week new French Montana music was released that featured Future and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Late Thursday night (April 13), a music video for “Unforgettable” dropped.

The upbeat video shows the artists hanging out with Ugandan locals, dancing in the streets, playing pool and generally having a good time — until it ends badly.

Spiff Tv directed the video, which wraps up with military men abducting Montana while the Future collaboration “No Pressure” plays in the background.

