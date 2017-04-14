THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Gucci Mane Remixes ‘Both’ By Adding Lil Wayne

April 14, 2017 6:53 AM By Melissa Lopez

Gucci Mane released a remix of his song with Drake ‘Both’ by adding Lil Wayne. Listen below.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live