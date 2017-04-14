THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every WeekdayRead More
Gucci Mane Remixes ‘Both’ By Adding Lil Wayne
April 14, 2017 6:53 AMBy Melissa Lopez
(Jonathan Leibson/Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Gucci Mane released a remix of his song with Drake ‘Both’ by adding Lil Wayne. Listen below.
