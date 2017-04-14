THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Kendrick Lamar Shares Full Album Credits for ‘DAMN.’

The 'DAMN.' record's finally out. April 14, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar just released his highly anticipated new album DAMN. and shared the full credits.

As previously reported, the album features collaborations with Rihanna and U2. Other contributors include Zacari, The Alchemist, James Blake, Sounwave, BadBadNotGood and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Related: Hear Kendrick Lamar Diss Donald Trump on ‘The Heart Part’

Check out the complete credits for DAMN. below:

01 BLOOD.

Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith

02 DNA.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

03 YAH.

Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear
Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave

04 ELEMENT.

Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears
Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast

05 FEEL.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave

06 LOYALTY.

Featuring: Rihanna
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin
Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith

07 PRIDE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy

08 HUMBLE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

09 LUST.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty
Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood

10 LOVE.

Featuring: Zacari
Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith

11 XXX.

Featuring: U2
Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave

12 FEAR.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman
Producer(s): The Alchemist

13 GOD.

Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon

14 DUCKWORTH.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit
Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live