Kendrick Lamar Drops New Album ‘DAMN.’ Listen.

Kendrick Lamar has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album DAMN.

The album features collaborations with Rihanna on the track “Loyalty,” and U2 on the track “xxx.”

Kendrick doesn’t have a daughter, but apparently, he’d been imagining what it would be like as he worked on the album. “When I say ‘the little girl,’ it’s the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up,” the rapper told The New York Times. “We love women, we enjoy their company. At one point in time I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure—things that most men don’t want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Stream Kendrick’s new album below.