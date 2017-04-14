Migos ‘Seize The Block’ For ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Soundtrack

Migos new song ‘Seize the Block’ comes off of the recently released ‘The Fate of the Furious; soundtrack. Listen below.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...