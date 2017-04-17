THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

50 Cent Sued By Woman He Punched at the Concert

April 17, 2017 11:50 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: 50 cent

It was all good just a week ago.

50 Cent was pulled off stage by a fan at a concert and punched her on the way down.  He later invited the same woman on stage to dance later on in the show.  I guess he thought that would smooth things over with her.  The woman, Donnetta Derr, is now lawyering up and getting ready to file a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Ms. Derr has a law firm behind her that will not only sue 50, but it will also include the Lox and the venue, Baltimore Soundstage.

Check out the video below.

