50 Cent Sued By Woman He Punched at the Concert

It was all good just a week ago.

50 Cent was pulled off stage by a fan at a concert and punched her on the way down. He later invited the same woman on stage to dance later on in the show. I guess he thought that would smooth things over with her. The woman, Donnetta Derr, is now lawyering up and getting ready to file a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Ms. Derr has a law firm behind her that will not only sue 50, but it will also include the Lox and the venue, Baltimore Soundstage.

Check out the video below.