A ‘Coming to America’ Sequel is in the Works

But will Prince Akeem and brother Semmi make an appearance?

So, a sequel to Coming to America seems to be in the works according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount Pictures has picked up the film and has gone as far as employing the original writers of the first film, which includes Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. In addition, Kevin Misher of Public Enemies and Mirror Mirror fame has been brought along to be a producer.

Now, if this is truly happening, Eddie Murphy needs to be apart of this in some capacity in order for this to have any kind of success. You can’t film a sequel to such an iconic movie without the lead actor from the original. It’s just blasphemous to even think it.

Can you believe it’s almost been 30 years since the classic Coming to America hit theaters? Well, let’s hope Paramount and company can get a lot of the original cast together to make sure this thing is done right.