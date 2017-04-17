THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Aries Spears Attacked By Radio Host On Live Stream

April 17, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Aries Spears

Comedian Aries Spears is great at making people laugh, but he sparked a very different reaction from an online radio host.

Spears was a guest on the Corey Holcomb 5150 show, and rubber co-host Zo Williams the wrong way. Well, maybe “rubbed him the wrong way” is an understatement… because Williams straight up punched Aries Spears in the head, live on camera!!

The shocking altercation comes out of nowhere in the video, after the comedian allegedly interrupted Williams during a debate discussing former president Barack Obama.

Check the insane video below:

Source: Daily Mail

