DJ Kid Capri Says He Has More Unreleased Kendrick Music

You can hear the voice of the legend DJ Kid Capri compliment some records off Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN album. The two are not done in an interview with Mass Appeal the vet hints at more music he produced for Kendrick. “There’s a gang of stuff that hasn’t been used yet. That’s why I said I think he’s doing something later on, or he might be doing something for his show, but there’s a lot of stuff that I put out there,” Capri says.

We didn’t get an album yesterday like expected but Kendrick’s “Humble” record just became the theme song for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. So lets just be “Humble, Sit down” and enjoy this DAMN album.