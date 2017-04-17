THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

DJ Kid Capri Says He Has More Unreleased Kendrick Music

April 17, 2017 4:15 PM By DJ Meechie

You can hear the voice of the legend DJ Kid Capri compliment some records off Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN album. The two are not done in an interview with Mass Appeal the vet hints at more music he produced for Kendrick. “There’s a gang of stuff that hasn’t been used yet. That’s why I said I think he’s doing something later on, or he might be doing something for his show, but there’s a lot of stuff that I put out there,” Capri says.

We didn’t get an album yesterday like expected but Kendrick’s “Humble” record just became the theme song for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. So lets just be “Humble, Sit down” and enjoy this DAMN album.

 

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live