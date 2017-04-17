THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: R. Kelly

April 17, 2017 8:00 AM By Nancy Barrow
Filed Under: R. Kelly

R. Kelly is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday, June 23rd, R. Kelly’s “The After Party Tour” makes a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 21st at 10am at Oakdale.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7 BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Nancy Barrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Win Tickets To Future

Listen Live